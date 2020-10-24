Barcelona Vs. Real Madrid Live Stream: Watch ‘El Clasico’ Online

Barcelona and Real Madrid both are at a crossroads at this early stage of the 2020-21 campaign.

The teams will face off Saturday at Camp Nou in a La Liga matchup between the bitterest of rivals. Real Madrid starts the weekend in third place with 10 points after five games, while Barcelona is in ninth place with seven points after four games.

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane is under pressure in the aftermath of back-to-back losses to Cadiz and Shakhtar Donetsk in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League, respectively. Meanwhile, Barcelona captain Gerard Pique blasted the club over its treatment of Lionel Messi, who tried to leave during the summer 2020 transfer window. Whatever happens on the field likely will dim or fuel any off-field furor that preceded this season’s first edition of “El Clasico.”

Here’s when and how to watch Barcelona versus Real Madrid:

When: Saturday, Oct. 24, at 10 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS USA | beIN SPORTS en Español

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images