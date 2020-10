We now know when a few of Major League Baseball’s yearly awards will be given out.

The Baseball Writers’ Association of America announced the schedule for Rookie of the Year, Manager of the Year, Cy Young and MVP.

Check out the dates below:

Our 2020 award announcements…..



Nov. 9: Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year

Nov. 10: Manager of the Year

Nov. 11: Cy Young

Nov. 12: MVP



All award announcement shows begin at 6 pm ET on @MLBNetwork — BBWAA (@officialBBWAA) October 22, 2020

The finalists have yet to be named.