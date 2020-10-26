Bears Vs. Rams Live Stream: Watch ‘Monday Night Football’ Online, On TV

Two of the NFC’s better teams will meet Monday night as Week 7 of 2020 NFL season concludes.

The 4-2 Los Angeles Rams are set to host the 5-1 Chicago Bears. The Bears will be looking to stay atop the NFC North, while the Rams will try to keep pace in the loaded NFC West.

These teams met in Week 11 last season when the Rams claimed a 17-7 win in Los Angeles.

Here’s how to watch Bears against Rams online and on TV:

When: Monday, Oct. 26 at 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images