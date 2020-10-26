Ben Watson Shouts Out DK Metcalf After Seahawks Star’s Chase-Down Tackle

DK Metcalf was limited to two unmemorable catches Sunday night at University of Phoenix Stadium, but the star wideout still managed to turn in a ridiculous highlight.

Metcalf showed off his freakish speed in the second quarter of the Seattle Seahawks-Arizona Cardinals primetime clash. Russell Wilson tried to float a red-zone pass to Chris Carson but was picked off by Budda Baker, who appeared to have a clear path to pay dirt. That was until Metcalf turned on the jets and corralled the Cardinals safety at the Seahawks’ 5-yard line.

D.K. Metcalf reached 22.64 MPH and traveled 114.8 yards to chase down Budda Baker on his 90-yard interception return (Baker's top speed: 21.27 MPH).



D.K. Metcalf reached 22.64 MPH and traveled 114.8 yards to chase down Budda Baker on his 90-yard interception return (Baker's top speed: 21.27 MPH). This was the 2nd-fastest speed reached on a tackle this season.

The football world immediately drew comparisons of Metcalf’s chase-down tackle to the one made in January 2006 by Ben Watson. Watson, then in his second season with the Patriots, impressively managed to prevent a Champ Bailey pick-six in New England’s divisional-round tilt with the Denver Broncos.

So after Metcalf ran down Baker, it seemingly was only right Watson shouted out the Seattle wideout.

I see you @dkm14!

Metcalf and the Seahawks eventually suffered an overtime loss to the Cardinals in what was arguably the craziest game of the 2020 season to date. The NFC West showdown might not have reached the sudden-death period had it not been for Metcalf sticking with the play.

