Week 4 continues Sunday with the Jacksonville Jaguars traveling to Cincinnati take on the Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium.

The Bengals are coming off a Week 3 tie to the Philadelphia Eagles and still are in search of their first win of the season.

The Jaguars, meanwhile, have not won since Week 1.

Here’s how to watch Bengals vs. Jaguars online:

When: Sunday, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: Fubo TV — Free Trial | CBS

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images