Bill Belichick Didn’t Consider Challenging Bad Spot In Patriots Loss

The New England Patriots should have been given a new set of downs early in the fourth quarter of their 18-12 Week 6 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Based on the replay CBS showed after a 2-yard run by James White with 12:56 remaining in the fourth quarter, the Patriots running back’s knee didn’t touch the turf until after he had dived for a first down. Bill Belichick never threw his red challenge flag, and the Patriots punted the ball away to the Broncos.

So, did Belichick consider challenging the spot?

“No, not really,” Belichick said.

Did he get a second look at the play?