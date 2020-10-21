Patriots’ Bill Belichick Notes Wrinkle That Makes 49ers’ Offense Hard To Defend

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan possesses one of the most complex playbooks in the NFL, although it’s aided by a pretty simple philosophy: collect fast, young players and give them space to work.

While the 49ers entered the season with an incredibly deep running back corps, injuries to Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman, who both could miss Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots, have narrowed down their offensive options.

Fortunately for the Niners, though, they still have two best yards-after-catch receivers in Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, who both possess the speed to complement the ground game. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick knows those jet sweeps, speed sweeps, etc. make for a specific wrinkle which presents a challenge.

“They get everybody involved in the running game. They hand it to tight ends, receivers, backs. They run multiple personnel groupings with the fullback, with no fullback, with three receivers, two receivers. So, they give you a lot of different looks,” Belichick told reporters on a video conference Tuesday.

The 2020 first-rounder Aiyuk has four rushing attempts for 69 yards (17.3 yards per rush) and two touchdowns in five games this season. The second-year Samuel has just three rushes for seven yards this campaign, however, continues to return to form after a broken foot forced him to miss the first three games this season. During his rookie year, the 2019 second-rounder took 14 handoffs for 159 yards (11.4 yards per attempt) and three touchdowns.