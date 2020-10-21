Bill Belichick Offered Stern Message To Ryan Izzo After Tight End’s Fumble

“Bill Belichick is not going to be happy about that.”

Those words were uttered at almost every New England household Sunday, probably. They could have came during various points of the team’s 18-12 loss to the Denver Broncos, but especially after Patriots fans watched Ryan Izzo cough up a second-half fumble to further hinder the team’s offensive production.

Well, it turns out you were right. Belichick was, unsurprisingly, not happy.

“Ryan, that’s our catch and tuck drill right there,” a stern Belichick told Izzo, as seen on NFL Films and tweeted by NFL reporter Dov Kleiman. “Put it away!”

(You can watch the video below.)