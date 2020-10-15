Bill Belichick Shares Support For Nick Saban After Alabama Coach’s Positive COVID Test

Bill Belichick opened his Thursday morning video conference with a show of support for longtime friend Nick Saban.

Saban on Wednesday became the latest college football coach to test positive for COVID-19.

“Just want to wish him a speedy and complete recovery from this COVID virus,” Belichick said.

Belichick said he recently spoke with Saban about how his Alabama team is handling the coronavirus pandemic. The virus has rocked Belichick’s New England Patriots in recent weeks, with four players landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Those positive tests resulted in the rescheduling of two Patriots games and the cancellation of nearly a half-dozen practices.

“We both talked about how much we’ve learned about this situation and some of the challenges that have come with it,” Belichick said. “I know he’s been extremely vigilant and has put a great deal of thought and effort into the care of his team and players. He shared that with me, and we both talked about things that we’ve done and have been helpful and so forth. So I just want to wish him the best from all of us here in the organization.”

The 68-year-old Saban was Belichick’s defensive coordinator with the Cleveland Browns in the early 1990s.

Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne also tested positive Wednesday. As of Thursday morning, this Saturday’s matchup between the No. 2 Crimson Tide and No. 3 Georgia remained on as scheduled.

The Patriots are set to host the Denver Broncos this Sunday in a game that was moved from Week 5 to Week 6.

