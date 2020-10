The Buffalo Bills may have lost to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night, but Josh Allen put himself among the greats.

The Buffalo quarterback completed 14 of his 27 passes for 122 yards and two touchdowns at Bills Stadium. Allen now has 15 passing touchdowns and three rushing scores through the Bills’ first six games.

Only one other person has done so.

That’s impressive.

The Bills sit atop the AFC East with a 4-2 record.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports Images