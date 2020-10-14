Josh Norman’s Wikipedia Page Gets Hilarious Edit After Derrick Henry Stiff Arm

Josh Norman probably has had better days.

The Buffalo Bills cornerback was on the receiving end of a vicious stiff arm on a national stage at the hands of Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry on Tuesday night.

The play already is legendary, but to be fair, not many would fare well one-on-one against an absolute specimen like Henry.

But to add insult to injury, someone edited Norman’s Wikipedia page immediately after the game as a joke.

“His father is Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry,” the edit read.

To the person who did this, thank you! pic.twitter.com/9MXUyFHzbu — Tyler Easterly (@Coach_Easterly) October 14, 2020

The page since has been revised back to normal. But come on guys, Norman has a family. Don’t we think the man suffered enough?

Thumbnail photo via George Walker IV/USA Today Sports Images