Josh Norman’s Wikipedia Page Gets Hilarious Edit After Derrick Henry Stiff Arm

Talk about adding insult to injury

Josh Norman probably has had better days.

The Buffalo Bills cornerback was on the receiving end of a vicious stiff arm on a national stage at the hands of Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry on Tuesday night.

The play already is legendary, but to be fair, not many would fare well one-on-one against an absolute specimen like Henry.

But to add insult to injury, someone edited Norman’s Wikipedia page immediately after the game as a joke.

“His father is Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry,” the edit read.

The page since has been revised back to normal. But come on guys, Norman has a family. Don’t we think the man suffered enough?

More Football:

NFL Twitter Reacts Accordingly After Jets Release Le’Veon Bell

Thumbnail photo via George Walker IV/USA Today Sports Images

Related