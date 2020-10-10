Blues’ Doug Armstrong Still Not Counting Out Deal With Alex Pietrangelo

The Blues might have agreed to terms with Torey Krug, but that apparently doesn’t mean they’re done trying to lock up Alex Pietrangelo, too.

St. Louis general manager Doug Armstrong hopes Pietrangelo will remain in contact with the Blues during free agency, which began Friday at noon ET, according to The Athletic’s Jeremy Rutherford. Armstrong said he’d be willing to give Pietrangelo a partial no-movement clause .

“You never know what happens in the future,” Armstrong said, via Rutherford. “We have to get very creative, but Alex has been a great part of this franchise and you never know what happens in the future. What we were trying to do is knock things off as they came and this one came first.

“… We didn’t talk this morning,” he noted. “We had some really good conversations into last evening and we just couldn’t get anything done. So he was going to hit the market, and I said, ‘Keep us in the loop,’ and I still hope he does keep us in the loop.”

But have no fear. The Blues have a plan should Pietrangelo nix the idea.