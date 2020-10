We now know what Torey Krug will look like in his new uniform.

The St. Louis Blues defenseman, who signed a seven-year deal with the team, tried on his new sweater Friday.

St. Louis posted its new blue liner to its Twitter account.

Great traditions – like Bob Plager presenting Blues jerseys to the newest members of the team – are worth keeping even if they have to remain six feet apart. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/XsAVmuncms — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) October 23, 2020

It’s going to take some getting used to, considering he was donning black and gold with the Boston Bruins for the previous eight seasons.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports Images