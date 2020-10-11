Bradley Chubb Voices Frustration After Second Broncos-Patriots Postponement

The Denver Broncos will have to continue to wait for their matchup with the New England Patriots.

The Broncos-Patriots game was rescheduled for the second time Sunday, the day the Week 5 tilt originally was slated for. After first being moved to Monday night, the contest now will be held next Sunday, Oct. 18, at Gillette Stadium.

Multiple Broncos players took to social media to air out their frustrations following the NFL’s ruling, including star linebacker Bradley Chubb.

Mann we ain’t even do anything — Bradley Chubb (@astronaut) October 11, 2020

Denver players have every reason to be irked. The extended delay of its battle with New England prompted a handful of schedule changes, including its bye week being moved up nearly a month. The Broncos now will have to play Week 8 instead of enjoying a mid-season break.