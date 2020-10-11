Brandon Carlo Bids Farewell To Torey Krug With Funny Instagram Post

Brandon Carlo will have a new defensive pairing partner next season.

Boston’s blue line on Friday lost a key cog in Torey Krug. Krug, who spent the first nine seasons of his NHL career with B’s, signed a seven-year deal with the St. Louis Blues in free agency. The 29-year-old admitted he’s sad to be leaving Boston, and it’s clear he’ll be missed by his now-former teammates.

Such sentiments have been expressed by Bruins players over the past few days via social media. Among those to deliver a post for Krug was Brandon Carlo, who opted for a pretty funny photo of the duo.

Krug himself got a kick out of the post.

“Hahah you’re a beauty. Will miss you big man,” Krug wrote in the comment section.

One day after a key departure, the Bruins made a potentially significant addition. Boston on Saturday signed veteran wing Craig Smith, who has a chance to provide the Black and Gold with some secondary scoring.

Thumbnail photo via Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports Images