Braves’ Max Fried Didn’t Look Quite Like Himself Early In Game 6 Of NLCS

Max Fried did not give the Braves the stellar start they’d hoped for in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series.

The Atlanta starter stumbled out of the gate in the first inning of Saturday’s game, giving up back-to-back one-out home runs to Corey Seager and Justin Turner.

And suddenly, the Los Angeles Dodgers had a 2-0 lead.

COREY AND JT. THEY DON'T MISS. pic.twitter.com/9FtPhH35u2 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 17, 2020

Obviously, that’s exactly what the Braves were looking for in a contest as critical as this.

But here’s the kicker.

During the regular season, Fried allowed two home runs across 56 innings. On Saturday, however, he gave up two jacks on just eight pitches, per ESPN’s Buster Olney.

Max Fried during the regular season: 2 homers allowed in 56 innings.

Today: 2 home runs in 8 pitches. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) October 17, 2020

Yikes.

Fried let up another run before the first ended and allowed Atlanta to build a quick three-run lead.

The Braves, by the way, entered the game with a 3-2 series lead. And while they’d like to avoid a Game 7, Fried didn’t necessarily give Atlanta the start they needed to do so.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images