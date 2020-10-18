Braves Vs. Dodgers Live Stream: Watch NLCS Game 7 Online, On TV

Baseball fans on Sunday will be treated to their second winner-take-all clash in as many days.

The Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers are set to meet for Game 7 of the National League Championship Series. Ian Anderson will start for the Braves, while the Dodgers will counter with Dustin May.

The winner of Sunday night’s game at Globe Life Field will meet the Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series. Tampa Bay avoided a catastrophic American League Championship Series collapse with a Game 7 win over the Houston Astros on Saturday.

Here’s how to watch Braves-Dodgers Game 7 online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Oct. 18 at 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: FOX, FOX Sports 1

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images