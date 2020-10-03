Brian Hoyer As Patriots Starter Has Twitter Questioning Jarrett Stidham

Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19, leaving New England Patriost fans to wonder who the team would have behind center when it traveled to face the Kansas City Chiefs.
We’ve since learned the Patriots’ contest against the Chiefs, previously scheduled for Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium, has been tentatively postponed to Monday or Tuesday. However, that still caused many to ask the same question.
NESN’s Doug Kyed reported Saturday afternoon it’s the veteran Hoyer who is expected to start against the Chiefs, if the game is played during Week 4.
That caused many to question why Stidham, the team’s expected starter before Newton’s arrival, wouldn’t play over the veteran journeyman.
Others drew their own conclusions:
Hoyer instead of Stidham shouldn’t be a complete shock. After all, the 2019 fourth-rounder has been inactive all three games this season and is listed on the team’s depth chart as the No. 3 quarterback.