Brian Hoyer As Patriots Starter Has Twitter Questioning Jarrett Stidham

Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19, leaving New England Patriost fans to wonder who the team would have behind center when it traveled to face the Kansas City Chiefs.

We’ve since learned the Patriots’ contest against the Chiefs, previously scheduled for Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium, has been tentatively postponed to Monday or Tuesday. However, that still caused many to ask the same question.

NESN’s Doug Kyed reported Saturday afternoon it’s the veteran Hoyer who is expected to start against the Chiefs, if the game is played during Week 4.

That caused many to question why Stidham, the team’s expected starter before Newton’s arrival, wouldn’t play over the veteran journeyman.

What happened to Stidham??? — Andrew (@Cheesepuff430) October 3, 2020

WHY???? Play the Kid you're gonna lose anyways let's see what he has — Steven Accardi (@Saccardisports) October 3, 2020

What? Why not Jarrett Stidham?? — Munro McLaren 🐳🐘 (@munro_mclaren) October 3, 2020

What happened to Stidham? — Kevin Morice (@kevinmorice) October 3, 2020

What's wrong with Stidham? — Newton's Law (@awakelndarkness) October 3, 2020

Others drew their own conclusions:

So Stiddy was never the starter before Cam? — cowpoke2020 (@cowpoke2020) October 3, 2020

Yeah I know, pretty sure Stidham is still hurt — Evan Andrus (@evan_andrus78) October 3, 2020

Stid not healthy or bill just got more trust in big B Hoy? — Stick Sanders (@StickSanders) October 3, 2020

Puke. They must hate Stidham. — BelichickFan (@Belichick_Fan) October 3, 2020

Hoyer instead of Stidham shouldn’t be a complete shock. After all, the 2019 fourth-rounder has been inactive all three games this season and is listed on the team’s depth chart as the No. 3 quarterback.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images