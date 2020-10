On Halloween 2018, the Boston Red Sox were on top of the world.

The Sox were just a few days removed from beating the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series, and on Oct. 31 they celebrated with a victory parade.

It was a memorable day commemorating one of, if not the greatest Red Sox teams of all time, and Brock Holt, like many, remembers it fondly.

So on the two-year anniversary of the parade, Holt’s Instagram post is sure to make Red Sox fans feel a little nostalgic.

What a year that was.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images