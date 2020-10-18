Broncos Issue Reminder To Cam Newton After Road Win Over Patriots

If Cam Newton is Superman, the Broncos might be the star quarterback’s kryptonite.

Newton struggled in Week 6 against Denver, his first game back after a brief stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Patriots signal-caller completed 17 of 25 pass attempts for 157 yards with two interceptions as New England fell 18-12 in a sloppy contest at Gillette Stadium.

Shortly after scoring the upset in Foxboro, the visitors reminded Newton of his career record against the Broncos.

We’re now 4-0 against Cam Newton. 😎 pic.twitter.com/Li5Ny8QoOJ — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 18, 2020

Of course, one of Newton’s losses to Denver came in Super Bowl 50, the final game of the QB’s MVP campaign in which he led the Carolina Panthers to a 15-1 regular-season record.

For what it’s worth, Newton has a much better career record against New England’s next opponent. The three-time Pro Bowl selection has won all but one of his four meetings with the San Francisco 49ers.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images