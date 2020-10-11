Broncos’ Melvin Gordon Clearly Miffed Over NFL Postponing Patriots Game

The NFL is in a no-win- situation.

(Whether the league itself is to blame for that is a debate you can have on your own time.)

Despite a Patriots player testing positive Saturday for COVID-19, the NFL initially planned for Monday’s (already rescheduled) game between New England and the Denver Broncos to go on as scheduled. However, the league, facing potential pushback from Patriots players, reportedly elected to postpone the game to next Sunday.

And while that decision might have pleased some at Gillette Stadium, it didn’t sit well with at least one member of the Broncos.

Check out this tweet from star running back Melvin Gordon: