Broncos RB Coach Tests Positive For COVID-19; Team Will Travel Without Him

The coronavirus has impacted the Denver Broncos.

But it doesn’t appear it will prevent Sunday’s game from happening.

The Broncos announced Saturday afternoon that running backs coach Curtis Modkins had tested positive for COVID-19 and would not be travelling with the team to New England. Denver is scheduled to play the Patriots on Sunday at Gillette Stadium in an already twice-postponed game.

The Broncos are leaving running back Melvin Gordon behind as well due to an illness, though that is said to not be COVID-related.

Because of the incubation period, it’s hard to put a ton of credence into the rest of the team testing negative as of right now. But if all sides think it’s safe to travel and play, then we certainly know they will choose to play.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images