Broncos Send Strong Message To Patriots With Tweet Amid Rescheduling Drama

The Broncos talk a big game — on Twitter, at least.

Denver and its players clearly were miffed over the NFL’s decision to (twice) reschedule their game against the New England Patriots. After multiple players used social media to complain about the circumstances, Broncos head coach Vic Fangio essentially told everyone to quit whining.

And it appears his message resonated with those in charge of the Broncos’ official Twitter account.

Check out this tweet Monday night:

While that hardly constitutes trash-talking, it certainly qualifies as a strong message sent to the Patriots, the team responsible for the drama surrounding the originally scheduled Week 5 game.

The Broncos and Patriots now are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

