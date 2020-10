The Browns are off to an impressive 4-2 start, but are coming off an ugly loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Can they return to the win column Sunday against the Bengals?

Cincinnati will host Cleveland at Paul Brown Stadium as the two teams seek out a victory in Week 7.

The Browns are third in the AFC North while the Bengals are 1-4-1. So, which team will come out on top?

Here’s how to watch:

When: Sunday, Oct. 25 at 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

