Bruce Arians Believes Tom Brady Is Better At This Than Peyton Manning

Bruce Arians has had the luxury of coaching several star quarterbacks over the course of his NFL career.

Arians’ current QB, Tom Brady, might be the best to ever play the position, but he’s not the only signal-caller coached by Arians who’s bound for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach was Peyton Manning’s first quarterback coach in the NFL. Arians worked with Manning in Indianapolis from the latter’s rookie season in 1998 through 2000.

Manning and Brady were compared and contrasted throughout their rivalry that lasted over a decade. Arians recently did so when he was asked by ESPN’s Dianna Russini to name something Brady is better at than Manning.

“Throwing a spiral,” Arians said, as seen on the latest edition of “Sunday NFL Countdown.” “Peyton was always very, very accurate, but the ball wouldn’t spiral all the time. Tom gets really pissed when it’s not a spiral.”

Considering Manning, like Brady, is ultra competitive and takes great pride in preparation, we wouldn’t be shocked if he took some issue with Arians’ assessment.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images