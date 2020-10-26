Bruce Arians Denies Tom Brady Had Say In Bucs Signing Antonio Brown

If Tom Brady is gaining some experience at general manager while simultaneously playing quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, head coach Bruce Arians is denying it.

Yet, the six-time Super Bowl champion now has a pair of once New England Patriot pass catchers as his teammates in Tampa Bay.

Following the Buccaneers win Sunday over the Oakland Raiders, Arians told reporters that Brady had nothing to do with the signing of wideout Antonio Brown. The four-time All-Pro receiver reportedly finalized a one-year deal with the Bucs on Saturday.

“Tom had nothing to do with this,” Arians said. “This is something (general manager) Jason (Licht) and I have been talking about for some time.”

It previously was reported that Brady was a “driving force” in the team’s decision to give Brown another shot in the league, as Arians wasn’t originally keen on dealing with Brown or the baggage he comes with.

The Bucs have been dealing with some injuries, but it’s hard to believe the G.O.A.T. had no input. Especially considering there were rumors floating around that Brady wanted to bring Brown with him back in March.

Whatever you say, Bruce.

