Bruins’ Bruce Cassidy Weighs In On Zdeno Chara’s Possible Departure

Zdeno Chara wants his NHL career to continue, but will he stay with the Bruins?

The veteran defenseman has spent the last 14-plus years in Boston, earning numerous accolades along the way. And even though he’s turning 44 in March, Chara still has plenty left in the tank.

Back in September, Chara said he’s tackling free agency with an open mind, but wants to remain with the Bruins if possible. That said, there is a chance Chara will not return to the team.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy knows this, but isn’t too worried about what’s to come.

“If Zee ends up in another uniform, then we have to rely on these young guys,” Cassidy recently told NBC10’s Raul Martinez. “I guess that’s how I look at it as a coach. You try to separate the personal side of it. You go to bat with these guys every day. It’s a privilige to coach them. But then people change, there’s trades, there’s people that move on. And then, you’ve got to worry about the next guy. So, I don’t want to sound impersonal, but that’s they way a coach sometimes has to look at it: ‘Well, we’ve got to get the best out of the next guy that’s going in the lineup.’

“So, we’ll see how it plays out. No matter what, he’s been a legend in a Bruins uniform and … we’ll see how it goes.”

Chara has been the B’s captain since joining the squad in 2006. His departure would certainly make waves on Boston’s blue line, especially after Torey Krug’s recent departure.

For now, however, we wait for his highly-anticipated decision.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images