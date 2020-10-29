Bruins’ Cam Neely Releases Statement On Death Of Travis Roy

Cam Neely released a statement Thursday following the death of Travis Roy.

Roy, a former Boston University hockey player who was paralyzed just seconds into his first collegiate shift, died at the age of 45.

He was an honorary member of the Boston Bruins, and Neely expressed his condolences shortly after the news broke.

“Travis Roy was the ultimate symbol of determination and courage. The impact that Travis had on the New England hockey community is immeasurable, and his relentless advocacy for spinal cord research was inspiring,” the team president said in a statement provided by the Bruins. “The Bruins offer sincere condolences to the Roy family, the Travis Roy Foundation, Boston University, and all of those who knew and loved Travis Roy.”

Roy was surrounded by his family in Vermont when he died.