Bruins’ Chris Wagner Reveals Engagement To Longterm Girlfriend

Congrats to the couple!

It looks like the town of Walpole is getting a new First Lady.

Boston Bruins center Chris Wagner on Sunday revealed that he proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Kate Macdonald, Sunday night.

The 29-year-old Massachusetts native, commonly referred to as the “Mayor of Walpole,” made the announcement via his Instagram story by uploading a photo of him down on one knee.

Wagner popped the question at Surf Drive Beach in Falmouth, Mass.

Macdonald, a former Northwestern lacrosse standout, is from Norwell, Mass.

Congrats to the happy couple.

