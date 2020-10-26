Bruins’ Chris Wagner Reveals Engagement To Longterm Girlfriend

It looks like the town of Walpole is getting a new First Lady.

Boston Bruins center Chris Wagner on Sunday revealed that he proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Kate Macdonald, Sunday night.

The 29-year-old Massachusetts native, commonly referred to as the “Mayor of Walpole,” made the announcement via his Instagram story by uploading a photo of him down on one knee.

Wagner popped the question at Surf Drive Beach in Falmouth, Mass.

It looks like Chris Wagner proposed to his girlfriend, Kate Macdonald, recently 😊😊 pic.twitter.com/wsMJlfKXw4 — Alexandra Francisco (@ByAlFrancisco) October 26, 2020

Macdonald, a former Northwestern lacrosse standout, is from Norwell, Mass.

Congrats to the happy couple.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images