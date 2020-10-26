Bruins’ Chris Wagner Reveals Engagement To Longterm Girlfriend

It looks like the town of Walpole is getting a new First Lady.
Boston Bruins center Chris Wagner on Sunday revealed that he proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Kate Macdonald, Sunday night.
The 29-year-old Massachusetts native, commonly referred to as the “Mayor of Walpole,” made the announcement via his Instagram story by uploading a photo of him down on one knee.
Wagner popped the question at Surf Drive Beach in Falmouth, Mass.
Macdonald, a former Northwestern lacrosse standout, is from Norwell, Mass.
Congrats to the happy couple.