Bruins’ Chris Wagner’s ‘Don’t Poke The Bear’ Beer Raises Almost $50K For Charity

The beer was released earlier this year

It’s been an eventful few days for Chris Wagner.

The Boston Bruins forward got engaged to his longtime girlfriend over the weekend. And now his beer raised nearly $50,000 for a good cause.

Wagner and Harpoon Brewery teamed up earlier this year to release “Don’t Poke The Bear,” with a portion of the money raised from sales going to the Corey C. Griffin Foundation, which “partners with Boston’s most innovative non-profits focused on underprivileged youth as well as those with medical challenges.”

A total of $49,526 will be donated.

“We didn’t expect to raise that much money,” Wagner said, via the Bruins. “We thought $20,000 would be good, but I guess people like a good beer in Massachusetts – which is no surprise – and they like the Bruins. They knew it was going to a great cause so we’re very proud of that for sure.”

It’s certainly something to be proud of.

