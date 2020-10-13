Bruins Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk Set To Have Arbitration Hearing Oct. 20

Matt Grzelcyk is one of 26 NHL players who elected for salary arbitration.

The Boston Bruins defenseman will have his hearing Oct. 20, the NHL Players’ Association announced Tuesday night.

Grzelcyk made $1.4 million the last two seasons with the Black and Gold and had himself quite the 2019-20 season with a career-high four goals and 17 assists.

And with Torey Krug now a member of the St. Louis Blues and the status of Zdeno Chara unknown, it certainly will be interesting to see how the Bruins — who are projected to have about $11 million in cap space — handle this.

