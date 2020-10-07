Bruins’ Don Sweeney Reveals No Movement Made In Torey Krug Contract Talks

One of the biggest questions surrounding the Boston Bruins is the status of Torey Krug.

The defenseman will be an unrestricted free agent come Friday at noon ET. And even though he’s expressed desire to remain with the B’s, talks seem to be at a stalemate.

General manager Don Sweeney revealed Tuesday that there hadn’t been any progress made regarding a new contract for Krug. And he again was asked if there had been any movement on talks after Day 1 of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft wrapped up.

His answer, though, won’t be encouraging to Bruins fans.

“No,” Sweeney said during his Zoom media availability.

While a return isn’t impossible, it does seem slim at this moment.

