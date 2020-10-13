Bruins Issue Updates On Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy

It appears some members of the Boston Bruins were dealing with some injuries that now have been addressed.

Boston announced Tuesday that David Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy and Brad Marchand all underwent surgery in September.

Marchand underwent successful surgery to repair a sports hernia Sept. 14. He is expected to fully recover in roughly four months.

Pastrnak will have about a five-month recovery after getting a right hip arthroscopy and labral repair on Sept. 16.

McAvoy had a right knee arthroscopy Sept. 8 and already has been cleared to resume any offseason activities and will be ready when the 2020-21 NHL season begins.