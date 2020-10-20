Bruins’ Karson Kuhlman Sets Expectations For NHL Season After Signing New Contract

Karson Kuhlman intends to finish what he started a little over a year ago.

The Boston Bruins center laid the personal expectations he’ll carry into the upcoming NHL season Tuesday in a video press conference with reporters. Kuhlman, who signed a two-year contract with Boston on Monday as a restricted free agent, will set out to establish himself in the NHL by secure a spot on one of the Bruins’ lines.

“Yeah, definitely, my expectations from myself are to go into camp kind of like I did last year,” Kuhlman said said when asked where he sees himself fitting on the Bruins’ roster, per the team. “Go in there and play my game and be able to help the team right off the bat. Now obviously it’s a great roster, like you said, we’re deep. Yeah, my expectations of myself are to be there and to continue to get better and to help the team out as much as possible.”

Kuhlman’s contract is a two-way deal in the first year and a one-way deal in the second, meaning there’s a chance he’ll spend time in Providence with the Bruins’ AHL affiliate.

However, the speedy 25-year old is working diligently during the offseason to sharpen his skills and give Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy no choice but to keep him in Boston.