Bruins Sign RFA Karson Kuhlman To Two-Year Contract

Don Sweeney checked another box off his offseason checklist Tuesday.

The Bruins signed Karson Kuhlman to a two-year contract, the team announced Tuesday morning. The pact is a two-way deal in the first year and a one-way deal for the second and comes with an annual NHL salary cap hit of $725,000, per the release.

Kuhlman, a restricted free agent, becomes the second young Bruins player to be signed in as many days. Boston signed defenseman and pending RFA Matt Grzelcyk to a four-year deal, avoiding arbitration.

The speedy Kuhlman has had limited chances to contribute at the NHL level but has displayed some promise when he’s on the ice in Boston. The 25-year-old has four career goals and seven assists in 36 career games but his most noticeable work actually has come in the playoffs where he has 13 games of experience. Kuhlman scored his lone postseason goal in Game 6 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final.

The work isn’t yet done for Sweeney and the Bruins. There are still a few RFAs to be signed, most notably top-six winger Jake DebBrusk. In addition to DeBrusk, captain Zdeno Chara remains unsigned.

