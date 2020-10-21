Bruins Sign RFA Winger Zach Senyshyn To One-Year, Two-Way Contract

The internal transactions keep rolling in for the Boston Bruins.

On Saturday, the B’s signed restricted free agent defenseman Matt Grzelcyk, followed by RFA forward Karson Kuhlman on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, it was winger Zach Senyshyn.

The 23-year-old forward signed a one-year, two-way contract worth $700,000 at the NHL level.

Senyshyn was a 2015 first-round draft pick of the Bruins who has yet to prove he’s ready to become an NHL regular. He looked sharp enough in a stint on Boston’s third line before getting hurt last November, but he never got another shot with the varsity after healing.

Senyshyn was developing nicely down in Providence, though. Now, especially with Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak potentially out to begin the season, Senyshyn will have an opportunity to break camp with the Bruins.

