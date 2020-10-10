Bruins Sign Veteran Winger Craig Smith To Three-Year Deal With $3.1 Million AAV

It always made too much sense.

Craig Smith was hitting the market after a nice run with the Nashville Predators, and the Boston Bruins needed cost-effective help in the middle six.

Saturday morning they made that a reality, with the Bruins signing Smith to a three-year deal that carries a manageable $3.1 million cap hit annually.

Smith was a third of a borderline elite Predators third line this past season, and he figures to fit into a similar role with Charlie Coyle in Boston.

The 31-year-old right winger had 18 goals with 31 assists in 69 games this past season. He recorded a career-high 25 goals in the 2017-18 campaign.