Torey Krug might be leaving Boston, but the Bruins certainly won’t forget what he’s contributed to the team.

The B’s released a video Friday night thanking Krug for his time and effort in Boston the last nine seasons after the defenseman agreed to terms with the St. Louis Blues.

And it’s sure to give Bruins fans the chills.

Check it out:

Krug certainly will be missed.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports Images