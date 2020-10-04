Bruins Twitter Wants NHL To Know Chris Wagner Is Not From Wellesley

There are a lot of towns in Massachusetts that begin with a “W,” especially around Boston, and on Sunday it caused some confusion for the NHL’s Twitter account.
But not much gets by Boston Bruins fans.
The league tweeted out a Chris Wagner highlight from the team’s round robin game against the Philadelphia Flyers when the NHL returned to play a few weeks ago.
But there was a small mistake in the caption, which read, “Pride and joy of Wellesley, Massachusetts… Chris Wagner.”
Of course, Wagner is originally from Walpole, Mass., and fans commonly refer to the right winger as the town’s mayor.
It happens. Honest mistake.
But after the typo, the Bruins faithful were quick to point out the error, and of course, crack some jokes. Even the team itself got involved.
Here was some of the best reaction:
Just to get ahead of this, we want everyone to also take note that Bruins center Charlie Coyle is from Weymouth. Not Watertown, Westfield, Wakefield, Wareham, Waltham, Wilbraham, Ware, Wellfleet, Warren, Worcester or anywhere else.