Bruins Twitter Wants NHL To Know Chris Wagner Is Not From Wellesley

There are a lot of towns in Massachusetts that begin with a “W,” especially around Boston, and on Sunday it caused some confusion for the NHL’s Twitter account.

But not much gets by Boston Bruins fans.

The league tweeted out a Chris Wagner highlight from the team’s round robin game against the Philadelphia Flyers when the NHL returned to play a few weeks ago.

But there was a small mistake in the caption, which read, “Pride and joy of Wellesley, Massachusetts… Chris Wagner.”

Of course, Wagner is originally from Walpole, Mass., and fans commonly refer to the right winger as the town’s mayor.

It happens. Honest mistake.

But after the typo, the Bruins faithful were quick to point out the error, and of course, crack some jokes. Even the team itself got involved.

Here was some of the best reaction:

The entire town of Walpole right now: pic.twitter.com/bVQVXa2CG5 https://t.co/bKilicJz8G — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) October 4, 2020

nhl twitter: hey Siri town in Massachusetts that starts with W https://t.co/8IHwNBJIUR — maithri harve (@maithriharve) October 4, 2020

literally the one town the Bruins DON’T have on their team is Wellesley lmao https://t.co/ExBGN0ybhL — Evan Marinofsky (@emarinofsky) October 4, 2020

WAGS IS THE MAYOR OF WALPOLE — Cassidy (@PhotoCassidy) October 4, 2020

Noted mayor of Wellesley Chris Wagner. https://t.co/7yigUVJugL — Lauren Campbell (@lalalalaurrrren) October 4, 2020

The Mayor of Wellesley is what we always call him https://t.co/Ts2Qm7FQq4 — Scott McLaughlin (@smclaughlin9) October 4, 2020

Walpole Chris Wagner vs. Wellesley Chris Wagner pic.twitter.com/pEfsiyFHI8 — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) October 4, 2020

Just to get ahead of this, we want everyone to also take note that Bruins center Charlie Coyle is from Weymouth. Not Watertown, Westfield, Wakefield, Wareham, Waltham, Wilbraham, Ware, Wellfleet, Warren, Worcester or anywhere else.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images