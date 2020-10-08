Bubba Wallace Fired Up Over Wood Brothers-Matt DiBenedetto Announcement

Like many NASCAR fans, Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. was rooting for Wood Brothers Racing to retain Matt DiBenedetto for next season.

He got his wish Thursday morning.

Wood Brothers announced its decision to bring DiBenedetto, a fan-favorite, back for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series campaign. NASCAR’s oldest team announced the news with a quirky “poem.”

Here’s how Wallace, who turned 27 on Thursday, reacted to the news:

What a great birthday present! Thanks!!👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾 https://t.co/TxNxcnxNJj — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) October 8, 2020

Wallace, of course, is wrapping up his final season with Richard Petty Motorsports. He’ll join a team co-owned by Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan next season.

He and DiBenedetto still are looking for their first wins on the Cup Series.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images