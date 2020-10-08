Bubba Wallace Fired Up Over Wood Brothers-Matt DiBenedetto Announcement

DiBenedetto will return to Wood Brothers in 2020

Like many NASCAR fans, Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. was rooting for Wood Brothers Racing to retain Matt DiBenedetto for next season.

He got his wish Thursday morning.

Wood Brothers announced its decision to bring DiBenedetto, a fan-favorite, back for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series campaign. NASCAR’s oldest team announced the news with a quirky “poem.”

Here’s how Wallace, who turned 27 on Thursday, reacted to the news:

Wallace, of course, is wrapping up his final season with Richard Petty Motorsports. He’ll join a team co-owned by Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan next season.

He and DiBenedetto still are looking for their first wins on the Cup Series.

More Racing:

NASCAR Seat Change: Alex Bowman To Replace Jimmie Johnson In No. 48

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

Related