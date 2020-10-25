Buccaneers Vs. Raiders Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 7 Game Online, On TV

The Week 7 matchup between the Buccaneers and Raiders will kick off a bit earlier than originally scheduled.

Initially slated as the latest “Sunday Night Football” showdown, the NFL bumped up the contest due to Las Vegas’ COVID-19 concerns. The league, in turn, moved the Seattle Seahawks-Arizona Cardinals tilt to the primetime slot.

Both teams are coming off impressive wins. Tampa Bay handed the Green Bay Packers their first loss of the season last Sunday, as did the Silver and Black against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5.

Here’s how to watch Bucs against Raiders online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Oct. 25 at 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images