Bucs Cleverly Revisit Sound Bite After Rob Gronkowski’s First Tampa Bay TD

The sixth game proved to be the charm for Rob Gronkowski.

Gronkowski on Sunday scored his first touchdown as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was a vintage connection between the star tight end and Tom Brady. TB12 took a shotgun snap in the red zone and lofted a pass toward the corner of the end zone for Gronk, who hauled it in for six.

Minutes after Brady and Gronkowski helped Tampa Bay swell its lead over the Green Bay Packers, the Bucs resurfaced a remark issued by the five-time Pro Bowl selection as he caught heat for his lack of receiving production early in the season.

Week 6 marked the best victory of the season to date for Brady and Co., who took down the previously unbeaten Packers by 28 points at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Bay will try to keep it rolling Sunday when it visits the Las Vegas Raiders for a primetime showdown.