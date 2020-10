Can the Tampa Bay Buccaneers keep the win streak alive?

The Bucs are set to meet the Chicago Bears on Thursday night at Soldier Field in the Week 5 “Thursday Night Football” game.

Both teams are 3-1, but from everything we’ve seen so far, the Bucs are a far better 3-1 than Chicago.

Here’s how to watch Bucs Vs. Bears online:

When: Thursday, Oct. 8 at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network, FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go | NFL Network

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images