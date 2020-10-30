Calvin Ridley Injury: Promising Update On Star WR After Early Exit Vs. Panthers

He’s not out of the woods just yet, but there’s reason to breathe easy for Calvin Ridley.

With 8:49 left in the second quarter of the Atlanta Falcons’ eventual win over the Carolina Panthers, Ridley suffered a foot injury (it was originally classified as an ankle ailment) after receiving a pass from Matt Ryan. The 25-year-old made it to the sideline with relatively minimal issue, but then limped to the locker room with team medical staff.

Ridley is one of the league’s most exciting young wideouts, and though he didn’t return against the Panthers, the injury isn’t said to be serious.

X-Rays were negative last night on Calvin Ridley’s foot, I’m told, which added some optimism. But he’ll have an MRI to determine his next few weeks https://t.co/TcK3VuUtRj — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 30, 2020

The Falcons are a longshot to make the postseason, so rushing Ridley back wouldn’t be a prudent long-term move. But certainly they’re a far less competitive team without him, so a long-term loss of Ridley would be bad news for a team that’s already stumbled routinely.

It’s also worth mentioning that Ridley is a pretty stable point-getter in fantasy football, so him missing any significant time surely will leave his owners scrambling.

Thumbnail photo via Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports Images