Cam Newton Admits His ‘Wi-Fi’ With Julian Edelman Is ‘Definitely Off’

FOXBORO, Mass. — After another quiet day for Julian Edelman, Cam Newton acknowledged his connection with the New England Patriots’ most accomplished top pass-catcher is not where it needs to be.

“Our Wi-Fi is definitely off,” the New England Patriots quarterback said after being benched in the fourth quarter of his team’s 33-6 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at Gillette Stadium.

“And it’s frustrating because knowing the person Julian is and knowing the body of work that he puts in each and every week and day and from preparation to biometrically with his body, you fall in love with a person like that. And with me, I just want to win. I just want to find a way to win. And here of late, that hasn’t been the case.”

Newton threw in Edelman’s direction just once against the Niners, and the pass was well behind the veteran receiver. It tipped off Edelman’s hands and straight to cornerback Jamar Taylor for an interception — one of three Newton threw in the loss.

Edelman received two targets from backup QB Jarrett Stidham, and one of those was intercepted, as well. He finished with one catch for 13 yards.