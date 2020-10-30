Cam Newton Explains What Patriots Will Miss During Julian Edelman’s Absence

The New England Patriots’ offense took a hit Thursday.

Patriots receiver Julian Edelman underwent a procedure on his knee Thursday and is expected to miss time, including Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills, a source confirmed to NESN’s Doug Kyed.

While Edelman hasn’t exactly dominated ever since a Week 2 career-high against the Seattle Seahawks, tallying eight catches for 79 yards in the last four games, the veteran’s presence is something the Patriots know they will have to make up for.

Quarterback Cam Newton on Thursday explained what New England will miss without Edelman on the field.

“His wisdom, surprisingly enough,” Newton told reporters on a video conference. “His presence was missed today. What he brings to this team, he’s more than just an unsung hero. He is everything the Patriots represent. Heart. Tough. Resilient. Gritty. That’s Julian Edelman.”

The Patriots could be without receiver N’Keal Harry (concussion), as well. The two were each among the top three receivers in regards to offensive snaps this season.

What now?

Well, it makes for a group led by Damiere Byrd, Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski on the 53-man roster while practice squad receivers Isaiah Zuber, Kristian Wilkerson and Mason Kinsey could also enter the fold. It’s a group that Newton continues to express confidence in.

“I think I got my plate full with focusing on me,” Newton said. “I have all confidence in whoever is out there and wherever the read takes me, that’s where the ball is going to go. If it’s not Julian, if it’s not Bud, if it’s not whoever, I just got to be ready to rock-n-roll and get the ball out and make good decisions.”

The 2-4 Patriots will travel to the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills on Sunday, going head to head with a defense that is 15th in passing yards per game.

