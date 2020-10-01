Cam Newton Has Different Name For Julian Edelman’s ‘Vet Days’ At Practice

Julian Edelman might not play like he’s 34 years old, but the New England Patriots are treating their top wide receiver like he’s the grizzled veteran that he is.

Edelman only has been a full participant in one practice since the beginning of the 2020 NFL season. He’s been limited with a knee injury in the Patriots’ 10 other sessions.

Edelman also isn’t playing as many offensive snaps as he typically would. He’s third among Patriots wide receivers with 70.7 percent of offensive snaps, which is down from 87.4 percent a season ago.

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton said it’s more difficult to develop chemistry with Edelman when he’s not taking as many practice reps as his teammates. Newton also has a different word to describe Edelman’s lessened workload in practice.

“We have our ways, and you’ve still gotta be a pro,” Newton said. “It’s no different. You call it vet days. You call it smart days. You call it whatever you wanna call it. We understand that Julian Edelman is still a dominant player in this league. As we kinda keep getting to know each other, that’s still a person that I admire from afar. And even up close. For him to have that work ethic and for people to know what to expect from him day in and day out, he’s set that bar extremely high and he lives up to it each and every day from the way he’s gotta take care of his body as well as the way he practices.”

Newton did say, however, that his on-field relationship with Edelman is where he wants it to be.

“Of course. I would think so, Newton said. “But like at the end of the day we’re still professionals, and yet through it all for our relationship to be what it is, it also helps the Doughboys (N’Keal Harry). It also helps Damiere (Byrd). It also helps Jakobi (Meyers). It also helps Gunner (Olszewski). Because a lot of times we may not have a day together but when he does come back we do make up for it in many ways than one.”

Olszewski, who had a quality training camp, is eligible to return off of injured reserve this week and could give the receiving corps a boost. He’s been practicing with the Patriots this week.

