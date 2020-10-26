Cam Newton Responds To Jeff Garcia’s Criticism Of His Gameday Attire

Former NFL quarterback Jeff Garcia shared some harsh criticism of New England Patriots QB Cam Newton on Sunday.

Newton didn’t feel like arguing with him.

On NBC Sports Bay Area’s postgame show after Garcia’s old team, the San Francisco 49ers, thrashed Newton’s Patriots 33-6 at Gillette Stadium, Garcia bashed Newton’s tradition of wearing elaborate gameday outfits.

“You go into this game with two touchdowns, four interceptions, you threw what, three more interceptions? You get yanked in the second half, there’s nothing good going your way,” Garcia said. “Why are you dressing like that to bring more attention to yourself? I’d be trying to ask the equipment managers, ‘Put me in your jock sock cart and sneak me in the back door and I’ll show up on the field and do the best that I can.’ “

Whew, Jeff Garcia been waiting a long time to get this off his chest about Cam Newton. pic.twitter.com/clx5IEGn9x — Moneybagg Yo(hannes) 🇪🇷 (@AronYohannes) October 26, 2020

Newton, who was benched early in the fourth quarter Sunday after throwing three interceptions, was asked for his response to Garcia’s comments during a Monday morning interview with WEEI’s “Greg Hill Show.”

“You know what’s crazy, I agree with him,” Newton replied. “And the fact that he’s a former player, he has every right to say that. And until that happens, so be it. But that’s another opinionated theory, and it’s fair to say. I know I come off to so many different people so many different ways, and that’s fine. You know what, he’s exactly right. But I’m not changing the way I dress. I’m sorry.”

He added: “I don’t know Jeff, but I would say this: I do certain things because of the culture I’m from. And where I’m from — I don’t know where Jeff is from, and I don’t want to harp on it too long — but let’s just say he’s right.”

The 31-year-old Newton has struggled mightily since returning from the reserve/COVID-19 list, throwing zero touchdown passes and five interceptions over his last two games.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images