Cam Newton Shares ‘Behind-The-Scenes’ Look At Patriots-Broncos Gameday

Sunday by far was Cam Newton’s worst day as a member of the New England Patriots. He was absolutely terrible in his team’s ugly loss to the Denver Broncos.

Nevertheless, he apparently wants fans to see how he got dressed for the ride to Gillette Stadium and stuff.

A few days after each game Newton has played this season, the Patriots quarterback has offered a “behind-the-scenes” look at his gameday. The content, which isn’t anything revolutionary, works far better when it arrives after a victory.

But considering what transpired Sunday afternoon, this post feels like one that Newton should’ve punted on:

That was a great outfit, though.

Newton and the Patriots will look to get back on track next Sunday when they host Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images