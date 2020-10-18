Cam Newton Signals Patriots Return With Hype Video Before Broncos Game

Welcome back, Cam Newton.

(Probably, anyway.)

Newton reportedly will start Sunday when the New England Patriots host the Denver Broncos in a game that, as of Sunday morning, still was scheduled to take place. The star quarterback, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 3, hasn’t played since his team’s Sept. 27 game against the Oakland Raiders.

Newton signaled his return Sunday morning with a new hype video.

Take a look: